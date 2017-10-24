LIVE: Welcoming New Residents To Fargo

Welcome Party Helps People New To Town Feel At Home

Tifanie Gelinske with the Greater Fargo/Moorhead Economic Developlent Corporation tells us about the importance of making sure new residents feel welcomed in the valley.

The EDC is hosting its annual Welcome Party on October 24th at Fargo’s Sanctuary Events Center.

Gelinske explains how isolated people can feel when they move to a new city, and how the Welcome Party can help people feel more at home in their new home.

You’re welcomed at the party even if you’ve lived here your whole life. Maybe you can make someone new feel like they found the right city to live in.

The party runs from 6-8:30 p.m.

Find ticket information by clicking here.