MN Prep Football: DGF, Barnesville Advance in Section Playoffs
Trojans, Rebels win playoff games.
BARNESVILLE, Minn. — Minnesota high school football started up on Tuesday. Two area teams aim to get back to the state tournament. Both Barnesville and DGF made strides on Tuesday in making that happen.
In Class AA, Barnesville downed Roseau 42-8. In Class AAA, DGF outlasted Park Rapids 45-12.
Other Minnesota high school football playoff scores:
Ada-Borup 31, New York Mills 0.
Waubun 38, Win-E-Mac 14.
NCE-UH 55, Laporte 8.
East Grand Forks 22, Thief River Falls 19.