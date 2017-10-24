Money Talks: Medicare

Open enrollment is upon us. Here's what you need to know.

It’s open enrollment season again for the Medicare-eligible, and with the clock ticking away until the deadline hits early in December, it’s time for you to get to the bottom of the latest glut of information on what’s going on right now in the program.

Chances are you’re starting to see information coming your way via ads and mailings from insurance companies. Unsurprising, since health insurance costs are on everyone’s minds in general, and the industry is watching legislative leaders carefully to see what changes they may make.

And drug costs are going up at the same time, there’s a lot on the line for the 44 million-some Americans getting some form of Medicare this year. Check out our latest tips from Legacy Wealth Management’s Paul Meyers in his live sit-down interview in studio with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker.