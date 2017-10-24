National Bobblehead Hall of Fame Features Carson Wentz in NDSU Uniform

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled a limited edition bobblehead featuring the NFL's current passing touchdown leader

FARGO, ND — You can now own your very own Carson Wentz bobblehead.

Wentz is featured in his NDSU Bison uniform.

Before leading the Eagles to the best record in the NFL this year, he led the Bison to back-to-back National Championships.

The officially licensed and individually numbered bobbleheads are $40 and only available from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

Click here to order yours!