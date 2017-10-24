Police: No Evidence Break-in at Bloomington Mosque is a Hate Crime

There have been no arrests in the burglary or in the August bombing

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Police say there’s no evidence a recent break-in at a Bloomington mosque, that had earlier been targeted by a bomb, was a hate crime.

Authorities released this surveillance video of the break-in last Friday at the Dar Al Farooq Islamic Center which shows two intruders wearing ape or monkey masks.

Police say the suspects took a safe, money from collection jars and other items.

There have been no arrests in the burglary or in the August bombing.

The FBI is offering a $30,000 reward for information about the explosion that leads to a conviction.