Savanna’s Act Focus of Hearing for the Senate Indian Affairs Committee

FARGO, ND -- Some changes could be coming to the 17th Avenue South corridor in Fargo. However, not everyone living in that area agrees with those changes. Diane Roehrich has lived on 17th Avenue South…
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- In today's world, people have gotten creative with their costumes on Halloween but many say there is still a fine line between being appropriate and what should be considered inappropriate. A…
FARGO, ND -- The Senate Indian Affairs Committee will hold a hearing Wednesday on Savanna's Act. The bill was introduced earlier this month by Sen. Heidi Heitkamp to help address the crisis of missing and murdered Native women. It…