The City of Fargo Changes Health Insurance Plan for City Employees

FARGO, ND — Fargo is making a change to their health insurance plan for city employees that will save them $3.4 million.

Commissioners have voted to switch from Sanford Health Insurance to Blue Cross–Blue Shield of North Dakota.

The estimated cost of premiums will drop from around $10 million annually to about $6.6 million.

City employees with family coverage are expected to save around $150 each month.

“We also see it as a win for the employees who get a reduction in their monthly premium cost and that also is a win for them,” said Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney. It was just one of those elements that we said we better look at this and see what’s coming about and when we got a favorable premium response we said yes we need to do this,” said Fargo Mayor, Tim Mahoney.

The new plan will go into effect for all employees on January 1st.