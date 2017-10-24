Valley City Woman Injured in Crash with Road Debris

CASS COUNTY, ND — A Valley City woman was hurt while trying to avoid some debris on I-94 near the Maple River Bridge.

Margie Carlson, 39, says she came upon debris in the road on the interstate on Monday afternoon around 5 o’clock.

Carlson told the highway patrol that she tried to swerve to avoid the debris, and other vehicles, but she still hit it.

Her SUV hit a guardrail and rolled onto the driver’s side.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The highway patrol would like to hear from anyone who knows who the mint green step system from the side of a semi belongs to.