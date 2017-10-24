Xcel Energy Announces Partnership with Wanzek Construction for New Project

Xcel Energy and Wanzek Construction Partner on Project to Build Wind Farms in Dickey County, Iowa, and Minnesota

WEST FARGO, ND — Xcel Energy has announced that they are partnering with Wanzek Construction of West Fargo in hopes of bringing jobs and economic development to the community.

Their new project will include the construction of Foxtail Wind Farm in Dickey County, North Dakota and the Freeborn Wind Farm in Iowa and parts of Minnesota.

The projects total 350 megawatts, using approximately 175 turbines.

Construction for the Foxtail Wind Farm will start in 2018 and the company is looking to hire 150-200 locals for the job.

“We serve customers in this state and we want to provide opportunities in this state,” said Mark Nisbet, who is with Xcel Energy. “Wanzek was a great teammate on the Courtenay Project, finished on time and a great acceptance from the landowners.”

Xcel Energy hopes to build and acquire 1,850 megawatts of new wind energy in the Upper Midwest by 2022.