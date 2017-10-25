Bennett Elementary Students Reach Goal, Principal Delivers Rooftop Dance

The students were given a task to raise $15,000 and are now being rewarded for achieving their goal.

FARGO, ND — Excitement is in the air at Bennett Elementary School!

The students were given a task to raise $15,000 and are now being rewarded for achieving their goal.

The principal promised students she would dress up in the Davies High School Eagle mascot and dance the Hokey Pokey, Chicken Dance and Macarena on the school’s roof if the kids succeeded.

They were challenged with a fundraising goal while participating in their annual walk–a–thon by walking, jogging, or running.

The kids we’re ecstatic to watch their principal stick to her promise.

“And who would think that just being up on the roof was that exciting. I think every other day I was having questions about are you going to do the Macarena are you going to do the hooky poky are you going to do the chicken dance that was the most popular. It’s fun and I’m all in supporting my students and am so appreciative of the community for supporting us,” said Sara Schafer, the Principal at Bennett Elementary.

The principal says giving the students incentives like this is a great way to fundraise.