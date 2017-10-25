Breckenridge Man Sentenced In Shooting

A jury convicted Matthew Allard, 27, of assault, making threats and firing a gun. He was found not guilty of attempted murder.

BRECKENRIDGE, MINN. (KFGO) – A judge has sentenced a Breckenridge man to seven years in prison for the shooting of a man in Breckenridge last Dec.

Wilkin County Attorney Carl Thunem says Allard will begin his sentence at the prison in St. Cloud.

The victim was shot in the stomach during an argument.

Allard left the scene of the shooting but was arrested at a mobile home in Wahpeton, ND after an extensive search by police.