Clothesline Project Raises Awareness of Sexual Assault to High School Students, UND Campus

This was the 22nd year for the Clothesline Project at UND

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The Clothesline Project is on display in UND’s Memorial Union.

T–shirts are hung on clotheslines throughout the union’s ballroom depicting messages of abuse survivor experiences.

Students from Grand Forks Red River and Central High Schools visited the display.

School officials hope that students become more aware of sexual assault and help those who are victims of abuse.

“It’s just what kids are exposed to nowadays through social media and the music that they listen to – all of that – we don’t want violence to be something that they take lightly,” said Kim Adams, teacher at Grand Forks Central High School.

This is the 22nd year for the Clothesline Project.

This exhibit will remain on display through Friday.