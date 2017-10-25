Don’t Veer for Deer: Minnesota Deputy, Responding to Emergency at 100 MPH, Hits Deer

He had his lights and sirens on when the deer popped out of the ditch

ISANTI COUNTY, Minn. — Deer hunting season is almost upon us and that means more encounters with deer on the roads.

The season started early for one sheriff’s deputy in Isanti County when he struck a deer while responding to a call over the weekend.

The front of his squad car was significantly damaged, but it could have been worse if he had swerved and rolled his car, the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

Fall, which is mating season for deer, is the most dangerous time for drivers on the roads.