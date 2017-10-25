Dr. King’s Niece Leads Pro-Life Rally at Moorhead’s Planned Parenthood

They invited Dr. Alveda King to talk about her own experiences of having two abortions and the message she's trying to send now

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Concerned Women for America of North Dakota and Minnesota held a “100 No More” rally in front of Moorhead’s Planned Parenthood.

King is an author, activist, former state representative in Georgia and is the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Her speech was followed by prayers, singing and chanting “I am pro-life.”

“Planned Parenthood has been successful in cultivating through slick marketing that abortion is good for our community. Abortion is not,” King said.

“We often find anti-abortion activists spreading misleading and false information about us,” said Jennifer Aulwes, who is the communications director of Planned Parenthood for Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Planned Parenthood was founded 100 years ago by birth control activist, sex educator and nurse Margaret Sanger.