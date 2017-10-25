Duluth Police Say Woman Set Herself on Fire Near Lake Superior College

TJ Nelson

 

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police now say that the severe burns suffered by a woman found on fire last week were self-inflicted.

The 24-year-old Duluth woman was found on fire in a car along Highway 23 in Fond du Lac near the Lake Superior College Fire Training Center Thursday.

Lake Superior College officials say the woman was not a student or teacher.

Authorities say the woman suffered critical, life-threatening burns and was taken to a Duluth hospital.

A passer-by saw the woman on fire and extinguished the flames.

