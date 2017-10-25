Ellen Hopkins Elementary Students Engage in War Over Donations to the United Way

Ellen Hopkins Elementary School Participated in United Way of Cass Clay's Penny War Fundraiser
Jackie Kelly

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Elementary students in Moorhead collected thousands of pennies as part of a United Way Penny War Fundraiser.

Ellen Hopkins Elementary raised nearly 1,500 dollars which will benefit United Way’s backpack program.

Senorita Cobbs 2nd Grade Class was the winner of the competition.

Students were encouraged to donate their spare pennies to their class, and as part of the competition they could “sabotage” other classes by dropping dollars or other coins into their bucket.

“I wanted to sabotage my brother’s class, but every time I went to sabotage him, the bell just rang,” said Tegan Brandon, who is in Senorita Cobb’s class.

With the money collected from this fundraiser, United Way is able to give 70 children backpacks full of school supplies.

