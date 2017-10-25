Fargo Man Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on I-94

A passenger in the pickup was taken to the hospital in Valley City with minor injuries

VALLEY CITY, ND — A deadly wrong-way crash on I-94 has claimed two lives.

The highway patrol reports that a 35-year-old Fargo man was driving westbound in the eastbound lane when he collided head-on with a pickup.

The Fargo man and a 31-year-old Crane Lake, Minnesota man in the pickup were both killed.

The crash happened about 12 miles west of Valley City shortly before 12:30 this morning.