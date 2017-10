Firefighters Respond to Cargill Plant Near Wahpeton

The plant remains in operation

DWIGHT, ND — Dwight firefighters spent much of the morning on the scene of a dryer system fire at the Cargill corn milling plant north of Wahpeton.

Fire crews worked to keep the flames from spreading into the duct system.

Firefighters were called out to the plant shortly after 8 a.m.