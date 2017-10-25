Moorhead Police: Stoned Suspects, Angry Over Pizza, Go on Mini Crime Spree

1/2 Nathan Smith

2/2 Ezekiel Linder

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Two men are accused of being too stoned to order pizza and going on a mini crime spree Tuesday in Moorhead.

Police say 22-year-old Nathan Smith and 28-year-old Ezekiel Linder kicked out the glass door at Pizza Patrol after they couldn’t decide what to order.

Two blocks away, the men’s car jumped a curb and crashed into a street sign and they both fled on foot.

One man was caught near MSUM and the other was arrested after kicking down the door of an apartment in an attempt to hide.

Smith faces numerous charges including DWI and damage to property.

Linder is accused of fleeing and was wanted on a felony warrant.