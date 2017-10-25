NDSU Football Hoping to Keep the Pressure of Easton Stick against UNI

The Panthers recorded 10 sacks last week against Youngstown State
Keith Albertson

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State football has its second consecutive Valley home game on Saturday.

The Bison match up with Northern Iowa, which has recently found a rhythm with big wins against Youngstown State and South Dakota State.

Against Youngstown, the Panthers managed to sack the quarterback 10 times, forcing NDSU to emphasize pass protection this week in practice.

“A lot of times they were rushing four and getting home two, so they have extremely talented pass rushers, and they always have really good pass rushers,” NDSU head coach Chris Klieman said. “They’re really disruptive up front, and they always have been. But, when you’re getting to the quarterback as much as they did against Youngstown, boy, you’re getting behind the chains an awful lot.”

Kick off for the Bison against UNI is Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

