NDSU Soccer with Shot at League Title Despite Terrible Start

The Bison started 0-8, but are now 5-1 in Summit League play

FARGO, N.D. — It’s amazing how quickly the season turned around for North Dakota State soccer.

The team didn’t even score its first goal of the season until game No. 8, but now the Bison have a chance to win the regular-season Summit League Title.

NDSU closes out the regular season at South Dakota State (7-4-3, 5-0 SL) and will share the title with the Jackrabbits if they win.

“You know, early on I think there were some question marks,” NDSU head coach Mark Cook said. “Are they ready for the college level? Are they ready to adapt? Once we got them into the lineup and they stepped up to the challenge it’s been a little bit of an eye-opening experience for them. But I think it’s great for us, and it’s been the reason why we’re doing well.”

The Bison host the Summit League Tournament beginning on Nov. 2.