Rink Report: UND not Overlooking Colorado College

The Tigers split a series against the Fighting Hawks last season

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — After a split against Minnesota at home last weekend, North Dakota hockey is on the road this Friday and Saturday to open up conference play.

The Fighting Hawks hang onto their No. 4 ranking, and now they’re working on making sure the upcoming pair of contests against Colorado College don’t turn into a trap series.

“These games are just as big as the out of conference ones” senior forward Trevor Olson said. “It was an emotional series [against Minnesota]. We’ve got to keep ourselves contained, but use those same emotions this weekend.”

Overlooking a team that won just eight games last season doesn’t seem like a big deal, but one of those wins was against UND, and the Tigers already look better this season.

“Obviously CC Is off to a great start this year,” sophomore defenseman Colton Poolman said. “They’re, I think, 4-2 right now, so they’re gonna be a tough team to beat, especially in their own building.”

Olson is also focused on the task at hand.

“They’ve always played us hard,” he said. “That’s kind of the way the NCHC is. They stole one from us the last time we were there on Saturday, and we haven’t forgotten about it.”

Revenge is playing a role in motivating the Hawks, but they’re also keeping the big picture in mind.

“These games mean everything,” Olson said. “Going for Penrose [Cup], obviously every game matters, so we take each game with the same mindset.”

UND’s and Colorado College’s first game is Friday at 8:37 p.m., with the conclusion on Saturday night at 7:07.