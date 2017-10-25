Sen. Al Franken, Sen. Amy Klobuchar Honor Memory of Late Sen. Paul Wellstone

Gov. Mark Dayton has declared today "Wellstone Remembrance Day."

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today marks the 15th anniversary of the death of U.S. Senator Paul Wellstone of Minnesota.

The senator, along with his wife, daughter and campaign aides were all killed in plane crash in northern Minnesota in 2002.

The Democratic lawmaker was running for a third term.

Wellstone died just 12 days before the election, with polls showing he held a large lead.

Following his death, former vice president Walter Mondale filled his position on the Democratic ticket. Republicans eventually went on to win the seat when Norm Coleman defeated Mondale.

Sen. Al Franken now holds Wellstone’s old seat and recalled a few special moments on the senate floor.

“That he quote, ‘Made a minor up on the Iron Range know that he was as important as the President of the United States.'” said Sen. Franken, who quickly became choked up when talking about his friend. “And that’s how Paul voted in the Senate too. Putting ordinary Minnesotans ahead of politics, money and influence.”

Senator Amy Klobuchar also honored the memory of the late senator and his wife on the Senate floor.