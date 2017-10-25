St. Cloud Man Arrested After Skipping Court Over Fargo Girlfriend’s Death

An autopsy reveals she had hung herself
TJ Nelson

FARGO, ND — A St. Cloud man who skipped a change of plea hearing for failing to report his girlfriend’s death is back in custody in Fargo.

Joseph Griemann is charged with felony possession of drug paraphernalia along with a charge of failing to report a death.

He was charged in August 2015 after his girlfriend, Casey Shulte, was found in the back of her garage at a Fargo apartment complex.

An autopsy reveals she had hung herself.

Authorities say Griemann moved his girlfriend’s body then left town.

