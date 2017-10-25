Vice President Mike Pence to Visit Minot Air Force Base

MINOT, ND — Vice President Mike Pence is planning a visit to North Dakota.

Sen. John Hoeven says Pence will visit Minot Air Force Base on Friday.

Hoeven is a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee on Military Construction and Veterans Affairs and co-chairman of the Senate Air Force Caucus.

Hoeven, Pence and Governor Burgum will review the base’s nuclear missions.

It is home to B-52 bombers and also oversees Intercontinental Ballistic Missile silos.

Hoeven says the visit comes at just the right time.

“Highlight the strength of our nuclear forces at a time when we’re working to deter, not only North Korea, but Iran in terms of their nuclear ambitions,” said Sen. Hoeven.

Defense Secretary James Mattis and Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson visited the base earlier this month.