Arthur’s Barn Destroyed by Fire, Crews Still on Scene Battling Flames

Firefighters say Johnson's Barn, on State Highway 18, is fully engulfed in flames

1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6



6/6

ARTHUR, ND — Multiple fire crews from Casselton, Arthur, Page, Hunter and other surrounding communities are on scene of a fire north of Arthur.

Firefighters say Arthur’s Barn, on State Highway 18, is fully engulfed in flames.

KVRR’s Nick Broadway says the barn is destroyed and firefighters are still trying to battle back the flames.

He says a small shed near the barn is also on fire.

Sgt. Tim Briggeman, who is with the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, says this is a sharp loss to the community.

Arthur’s Barn, formally known as Johnson’s Barn, has been the site for barn dances and community events for more than half a century.

Sgt. Briggeman says the flames were first spotted at about 1:30 p.m. and the building collapsed at about 2:10 p.m.

He says the wind has been especially difficult for fire crews in fighting the flames.

Sgt. Briggeman says no one is hurt and they were able to rescue all of the animals nearby as well.

The Salvation Army is on scene providing support.

We will have a full report on KVRR Local News at 6 and at 9.