LIVE: Helping Kids Say No During Red Ribbon Week

Moorhead P.D. D.A.R.E. Officer Talks Drug Prevention

Moorhead P.D. D.A.R.E. Officer Ethan Meehan talks about how the D.A.R.E. program works to keep kids from using drugs.

He ways peer pressure is one of the biggest threats to kids, even those as young as 5th grade.

Meehan says parents need to continue having similar conversations at home as well.

D.A.R.E. just began its 5th grade program in Moorhead.

Officer Meehan says the program is considering adding a component specifically addressing the opioid epidemic in the country.