Moorhead Public Schools Gives Themselves a Report Card

The "State of the District" shows how they're performing and sets goals for the future

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Leaders of the Moorhead Public School district are giving themselves a report card.

Data shows the district has seen steady growth in student enrollment since 2008 with a projected average of two to three percent in growth every year.

They are the largest employer in Moorhead with 997 employees with 500 of them being teachers.

One of their major goals as they move forward is discovering ways to close the achievement gap between minority and majority students.

“How are we going to make sure we provide assistance to any student to make sure they reach their maximum potential,” said Missy Eidsness of Moorhead Public Schools.

They also aim to ensure every high school student graduates with proper college and career preparedness.