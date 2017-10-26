ND Attorney General Investigating Contractor

Studs to Rugs closed without warning, leaving an unknown number of customers in limbo.

BISMARCK – The attorney general’s consumer protection division is opening an investigation into a Fargo building and remodeling contractor.

Asst. Attorney General Parrell Grossman says a state law approved two years ago makes contractor fraud a crime.

The owner of Studs to Rugs has not responded to customers and Grossman says Tim Rosene has not returned messages left by his office.

Studs to Rugs had been in business for about nine years.