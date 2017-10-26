Pet Connection: Meet Fetty

A dog who deserves a soft couch and a cuddle, after some hard knocks in life.

Fetty might look tough, but he’s all squishy on the inside. Let’s face it, a life like his is bound to result in some tenderizing. First of all, the four-year-old pit bull already had enough to deal with after losing one eye to injury, as 4 Luv of Dog’s Karen Schneider explained live in-studio to the Morning Show’s Emily Welker.

Then Fetty’s seizure disorder went untreated, subjecting him to extended grand mal seizures until he could be taken home by rescue workers, placed into foster care, and given the medication he needs to stay strong, healthy, and seizure-free.

Through all the blows his hard life has dealt him, however, Fetty (named for the more-famous Fetty Wap, a rapper with one eye) has maintained his sweet, affectionate nature.

Fetty loves snacks, cuddles, rides in the car, he takes his medication twice a day without fail, he gets along extremely well with other dogs, and he adores children. He also isn’t letting his missing eye get in the way of a good life, although it’s recommended he go to a home that’s single-story to avoid the possibility of falls. For people who approach him on his bad side, he’s developed a very endearing, gentle muzzle bump to check where you are so he doesn’t run into you.

If you think this gentle soul in a battered body is the right dog for you, we’ve got a link to his profile:

http://www.4luvofdog.org/wp/dogs_available