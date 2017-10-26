Pink It Forward: Local High Schools Raise Money and Dig for Pink

All of the proceeds went to Pink It Forward, a non-profit in Bismarck that supports women with a breast cancer diagnosis

FARGO, ND — Fargo North and Fargo South High Schools are spiking out breast cancer in their 10th annual Dig Pink Volleyball Matchups.

The fundraiser consists of three matches and all proceeds will be given to the nonprofit Pink It Forward.

Sports are about more than just winning or losing the game.

“There’s a lot more life skills that you learn. Perseverance, hard work, dedication,” said Fargo South varsity coach Andrea Butler.

Fargo North and Fargo South High Schools showed that message to athletes in their 10th annual Dig Pink Volleyball Matchups, which raises money for breast cancer.

“It’s a good experience for them to raise some funds for a good cause for a local organization,” Butler said.

Deanne Leier helped start Pink It Forward and is a 10-year breast cancer survivor. She says she’s thankful the schools are getting involved.

“It’s amazing, the look and the feel around breast cancer today,” Leier said. “Pink is such a huge draw when it comes to breast cancer. Locally, people have just been great, they’ve been very supportive and they want to do what they can to bring awareness.”

For some of the athletes, the event hits close to home.

“My aunt had leukemia, so not exactly breast cancer but I understand what a lot of cancer patients go through and how strong you have to be to get through it,” said Fargo South junior Emily Jacobson.

Athletes say they lean on one another all the time, but especially when it comes to family matters.

“I posted that I was dedicating the game to my aunt for me and they kind of backed me up the whole way,” said Fargo South junior Mackenzie Walz.

“We support each other on the court and off the court just like a lot of people do with their families,” Jacobson said. “I think it’s important to stay strong and we promote that message.”

At last year’s Dig Pink, Fargo North won the volleyball matches and more importantly, more than $2,000 was raised.