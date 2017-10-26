President Trump Declares Opioid Crisis a “National Public Health Emergency”

The president says that the problem may "get worse before it gets better" but is vowing that it will ultimately get better

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump is vowing that the nation’s opioid crisis “will be defeated” as he wound up his speech on drug addiction.

President Trump was surrounded by people touched by addiction when he signed an order to make the problem a national public health emergency.

Overdose deaths involving prescription opioids have quadrupled since 1999.

“Declaring the opioid crisis a national public health emergency under federal law,” he said, addressing the crowd, “and why I am directing all executive agencies to use every appropriate emergency authority to fight the opioid crisis.”

But his opponents say they’re skeptical.

“What I would say to the President on that is ‘show me the money,'” said Rep. Nancy Pelosi. “Declaring an emergency means he can have access to some funds but the funds in that account are like $50-$56,000. So show me the money.”

White House officials say they will press lawmakers to use end-of-year budget negotiations to add money to a public health emergency fund.