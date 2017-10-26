Sen. Klobuchar Urges President Trump to Take Action on his Pledge to Stop Opioid Crisis

The senator would like the President to sign bills she sponsored into law

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senator Amy Klobuchar says President Trump’s decision to declare the opioid epidemic a public health emergency is a first step toward resolving the crisis.

The senator echoes Representative Pelosi’s remarks and wants to see the president back up his words with actions and cash.

Klobuchar has sponsored a number of bills in the Senate aimed at addressing the opioid crisis.

She says she hopes President Trump signs bills into law that are aimed at attacking the opioid crisis.

“The report’s coming out next week that Governor Christie is doing,” said Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota (D). “I know some of the work I’m doing is going to be in that report and then I want to see the President to help us get these bills passed and get the funding for treatment because the words were important, but what’s even more important are the actions.”

Klobuchar led efforts to curb drug addiction as a Hennepin County attorney.

North Dakota First Lady Katherine Helgaas Burgum also attended the president’s announcement at the White House.

She said it’s an important step in treating addiction.