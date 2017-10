Tech Tip Today: Smartphone Insurance

Here's why it may be worth the extra expense.

From the cost of the data plan to the investment you make in the actual phone itself, no one wants to add any more costs onto their mobile phone tab.

But if you have to replace a damaged phone, you’ll be set back a pretty penny, too. Francie Black shows you why it may be worth the additional investment in phone insurance on your contract in this week’s Tech Tip Today.