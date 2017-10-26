THE BUZZ: U.S. Air Force Causes Twitter Kerfuffle Between Minot Air Force Base and Base in Missouri

When the tweet received numerous responses on social media, the Air Force backed off its claim with a follow-up tweet

NATIONAL — The U.S. Air Force nearly stole Christmas when it got involved in a friendly Twitter feud between the Minot Air Force Base and Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri about which air fleet was better.

Tweets from the official Air Force account said that if the two bases couldn’t get along, Santa Claus will “bring you nothing this year because he isn’t real!”

It said NORAD tracks Santa’s sleigh ride every Christmas Eve with its satellites, radar and fighter jets and it was only bluffing to get the Whiteman and Minot air bases “in line.”