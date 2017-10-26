Unoccupied House Damaged by Fire in Hendrum

Norman County Sheriff Jeremy Thornton says the fire started in the attic of the home shortly before 6:30 a.m.

HENDRUM, Minn. — An early morning fire substantially damaged an unoccupied house in Hendrum, Minnesota.

Halstad, Perley and Hendrum fire crews responded.

Thornton says the majority of the roof was destroyed.

No damage estimate was available.

The house had been for sale.

The state fire marshal will be investigating the cause.