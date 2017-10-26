Unoccupied House Damaged by Fire in Hendrum Norman County Sheriff Jeremy Thornton says the fire started in the attic of the home shortly before 6:30 a.m. October 26, 2017 TJ Nelson HENDRUM, Minn. — An early morning fire substantially damaged an unoccupied house in Hendrum, Minnesota. Norman County Sheriff Jeremy Thornton says the fire started in the attic of the home shortly before 6:30 a.m. Halstad, Perley and Hendrum fire crews responded. Thornton says the majority of the roof was destroyed. No damage estimate was available. The house had been for sale. The state fire marshal will be investigating the cause. FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post Cause of Explosion Released at Hankinson Renewable... Devils Lake City Commission Approves Buyouts of Po... Jamestown Man Arrested, Accused of Abuse Prince’s Family May Take Legal Action After ...