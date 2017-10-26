Vein Drain Week at United Blood Services

Donors will be entered to win a night of fun at PuzzledFM's Museum of Terror Room

FARGO, ND — Halloween always gives people a scare but United Blood Services decided to incorporate the holiday into a donation event!

They are encouraging people in the community to come out and donate blood now thru Halloween during “Vein Drain Week”.

Donors will be entered to win a night of fun at PuzzledFM’s Museum of Terror Room.

It is important for people to donate blood all year long but staff say creating events like these gives donors a bigger incentive to come out and donate.

“We just need to come up with fun, enticing ways to remind donors that we still need 250 blood donors every single day just to meet the needs of the nearly 70 hospitals that we partner with in the region,” said Caroline McGuire, the Donator Recruitment Representative.

United Blood Services encourages appointments but walk–ins are always welcome at their locations.