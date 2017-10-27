Five Departments Fighting Fire in Edinburg, ND

Edinburg,ND (KFGO) – Fire departments from Edinburg, Hoople, Park River, Adams, and the Cavalier Air Force Station are battling to contain fire that is burning potato warehouses in Edinburg.

North winds gusting over 30 mph are hampering their efforts.

Crews are also working to protect large propane and fuel tanks in the area.

Jurgens says it’s hard to determine the number of warehouses involved, because of smoke, but several have been destroyed and others are on fire.

The structures are owned by J.G. Hall and Sons, one of the largest potato producers in the Red River Valley and a major employer in the Edinburg area. 

 

 

