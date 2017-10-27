FM Chamber Education Initiative

A new way to keep new talent closer to home.

The F-M Chamber of Commerce is launching a new initiative toward channeling the area’s many college grads into — instead of out of — the region’s economy.

Chamber President Craig Whitney sat down live in-studio with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about the plan, which launches in January.

Whitney said NDSU, MSUM, Concordia and the metro’s other institutions, we have about 35,000

The initiative will be led jointly by Anne Blackhurst of MSUM and Louise Dardis, Former West Fargo public schools assistant superintendent.