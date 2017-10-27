GOP Meet and Greet with Gov. Doug Burgum and Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner

Gardner talked about the economy and technology in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. — A North Dakota GOP fundraiser welcomed several Republican politicians from the state and beyond to Fargo.

Among them were Governor Doug Burgum, Representative Kevin Cramer and special guest, Colorado U.S. Senator Cory Gardner.

Gardner said he wanted to attend the fundraiser because he’s impressed with North Dakota’s economy and the state’s plans in technology.

He says it’s important for the rest of the United States to understand how they too can implement these ideas.

“This is an incredibly important area of our country to make sure people understand that we can have higher growth, we can have higher wages and we can have a tax system that actually benefits the American people instead of just Wall Street,” Gardner said. “If we start to focus on those ideas like the Republican party is in North Dakota, then I think people are going to have a lot greater opportunity ahead.”

The next senate elections hit the voting booths in November of 2018.