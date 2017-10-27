Highway Patrol Asks Drivers to Use Caution While on the Roads this Winter

officials remind people to drive slow, leave distance between cars and wear seat belts

FARGO, N.D. — Winter is here, which means officials are asking drivers to use more caution on the roads.

North Dakota Highway Patrol officers say they write the most tickets in the winter for people who follow other cars too closely.

They say drivers should always leave enough distance between themselves and the vehicles in front of them.

Highway Patrol officials also remind people to wear their seat belts and drive slower during the winter time.

“One of the things we experience early in the winter, it happened last night. It’s that our bridge decks, the covered areas, those areas where air goes underneath the roadway, those freeze first and the roadways a lot of times will be dry but when you hit those bridge decks, they’ll frost over, they’ll ice over. You just need to be prepared for that,” said Captain Bryan Niewind of the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

State Highway Patrol does pull over drivers if ice obstructs their view.