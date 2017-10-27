LIVE: Get Up Close With Creepy Crawlers At Red River Zoo

"Night of the Living Zoo" Event Set For October 28th
Adam Ladwig

 

Red River Zoo executive director Sally Jacobson joins us with some creepy crawly animals you can get a chance to meet.

The zoo is hosting its first “Night of the Living Zoo” event on October 28th.

The event is adults-only. You have to be 21 to enter.

You’ll be able to meet animals like tarantulas, millipedes, salamanders and cockroaches.

There’s also a costume contest and dance party.

The event starts at 7 p.m.

Find more information by clicking here.

You Might Like

Seven Departments Fight Fire in Edinburg, ND

EDINBURG, ND (KFGO) - Fire departments from seven northeastern North Dakota communities battled fires throughout Friday morning which destroyed destroyed nearly a half dozen large potato warehouses in the small community of Edinburg, northwest of Grafton. Firefighters responded to the call…

Red Cross Offers Tips on Safe Halloween

FARGO, N.D. – It’s that time of year when ghosts and goblins take to the streets for some Halloween fun. The celebration is growing more and more popular with everyone – kids to adults – and the American Red Cross has…