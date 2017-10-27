LIVE: Get Up Close With Creepy Crawlers At Red River Zoo

"Night of the Living Zoo" Event Set For October 28th

Red River Zoo executive director Sally Jacobson joins us with some creepy crawly animals you can get a chance to meet.

The zoo is hosting its first “Night of the Living Zoo” event on October 28th.

The event is adults-only. You have to be 21 to enter.

You’ll be able to meet animals like tarantulas, millipedes, salamanders and cockroaches.

There’s also a costume contest and dance party.

The event starts at 7 p.m.

Find more information by clicking here.