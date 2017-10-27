Melinda’s Garden: Making Your Garden Pop

Making changes for next year that will really pay off.
Emily Welker

Just because the garden’s shutting up shop for the season doesn’t mean you have to settle for the same old, same old next year. There is a way to plan for a growing season that guarantees you can have a more or less continuous parade of color year-round, from spring to fall to winter too.

Let Melinda Myers show you the beautiful panoply of choices for planning your garden’s growth in this week’s Melinda’s Garden.

