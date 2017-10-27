Red Cross Offers Tips on Safe Halloween

Things to keep in mind thanks to the local Red Cross.

FARGO, N.D. – It’s that time of year when ghosts and goblins take to the streets for some Halloween fun. The celebration is growing more and more popular with everyone – kids to adults – and the American Red Cross has advice people can follow to help stay safe this Halloween while enjoying the festivities.

SAFETY TIPS FOR TRICK-or-TREATERS As parents get their kids ready for Halloween, here are some tips to follow:

Use only flame-resistant costumes.

Plan the trick-or-treat route and make sure adults know where children are going. A parent or adult should accompany young children.

Make sure trick-or-treaters can see, and be seen. Give them a flashlight, add reflective tape to costumes and Trick-or-Treat bags, and wear light-colored clothing.

Instead of masks, which can cover the eyes and make it hard to see, use face paint.

Be cautious around animals, especially dogs.

Visit only the homes that have a porch light on. Accept treats at the door – never go inside.

Walk only on the sidewalks, not in the street. If no sidewalk is available, walk at the edge of the roadway, facing traffic. Look both ways before crossing the street, and cross only at the corner.

Make sure a grown-up checks the goodies before eating. Remove loose candy, open packages and choking hazards. Discard any items with brand names that you are not familiar with.

WELCOMING KIDS ON HALLOWEEN If you are planning on welcoming trick-or-treaters to your home, follow these safety steps:

Sweep leaves from your sidewalks and steps.

Clear your porch or front yard of obstacles someone could trip over.

Restrain your pets.

Light the area well so the young visitors can see.

DOWNLOAD RED CROSS APPS Download the free Red Cross First Aid App for instant access to expert advice for everyday emergencies. Use the Emergency App for weather alerts and to let others know you are safe if severe weather occurs. Find these and all of the Red Cross apps in app stores by searching ‘American Red Cross’ or by going to redcross.org/apps.