Cart-Wheel-Athon Raises Money For American Gold Gymnastics

three hundred athletes ranging from three to 18 years old took part in the fundraiser

FARGO, N.D. — Gymnasts pulled off 100 cartwheels to raise money for American Gold Gymnastics. Three hundred athletes from 3-18 years old took part in the Cart-Wheel-Athon.

In 2016, this event raised more than $30,000.

After the Cart-Wheel-Athon, two competitive teams at the gym performed a preview of their routine for the upcoming season.

“I like to see how everyone is going to be this year, the tricks and the teams and how they’re going to work out and acro in general, I just love to travel around and bring crowds to their feet and make them smile,” said Payton Schilke, member of the F-M Acro Team. “That’s the best part after a show is seeing everyone smile.”

All coaches at the gym say they’ve been doing gymnastics since they were three years old.