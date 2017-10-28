Coach of the Week: Shanley Football’s Troy Mattern

In Mattern's first year with Shanley, he led his team to a 9-0 regular-season finish

FARGO, N.D. — Shanley football is putting together a dynasty.

The Deacons have made the state final in six of the last eight seasons and are well on their way to another appearance.

What’s different about this team is its head coach; Troy Mattern is leading the Deacons after seven years at Fargo South.

With the Bruins, Mattern won two state titles, and he’s trying to translate that success to Class-AA.

Shanley finished the regular season 9-0 and is the No. 1 seed in the state tournament, one win away from the championship game.