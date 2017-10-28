College Football: NDSU Defense Forces Five Turnovers in Win over UNI

Levi Jordheim recovers three fumbles for Bison in victory.

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – No. 2-ranked North Dakota State earned its 100th win of the decade with a 30-14 victory over 25th-ranked Northern Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 28, before a crowd of 18,687 at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome.

The Bison improved to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. NDSU has more wins than any other team in college football with a 100-12 record since the beginning of the 2010 season.

Northern Iowa (4-4, 3-2 MVFC) intercepted two passes and blocked two field goals in the first half, but NDSU responded with 30 straight points. Robbie Grimsley scored on a 27-yard interception return to make it 7-7 before halftime, and the Bison went ahead for good when Ty Brooks’ 22-yard TD run capped an eight-play, 75-yard scoring drive to open the third quarter.

The Bison scored 17 points off five Northern Iowa turnovers – interceptions by Grimsley and Tre Dempsey, two strip sacks by Nick DeLuca, and another by Derrek Tuszka.

Levi Jordheim recovered all three fumbles and tied the NDSU record set by Don Meyer at Northern Michigan in 1976. Jordheim also tied the MVFC record of three fumble recoveries by Missouri State’s Dempster Jackson in 1985 vs. Southern Illinois.

“I’m really pleased with the way our guys came out in the first half on defense and really set the tone for the day. I thought our defense was lights-out all day long,” said NDSU head coach Chris Klieman. “We struggled in a little bit in the first half, missed some opportunities in the first half offensively. We were able to come back and regroup in the second half.”

DeLuca led the Bison with seven tackles, Grimsley and Jabril Cox had six apiece. NDSU totaled six sacks and 12 tackles for loss while holding UNI to just 48 yards rushing and 157 yards of total offense.

UNI quarterback Eli Dunne finished 14 of 22 for 109 yards with two touchdown passes of 8 and 32 yards to wide receiver Daurice Fountain, and running back Marcus Weymiller carried 21 times for 69 yards for the Panthers.

North Dakota State is scheduled to play South Dakota State in the annual Dakota Marker game at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings. The Jackrabbits improved to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in the conference with a 52-24 win at Western Illinois.