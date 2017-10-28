DeLuca Disruptive on Defense for NDSU in the Win over UNI

DeLuca with two forced fumbles in the Bison win.

FARGO, N.D. — Another week goes by and another game goes in the win column for Bison football. This one was special for the program, picking up its 100th win in the decade. They’re the first Division I program to get to that feat in the 2010’s.

Today they did it in a very NDSU way.

The defense was dominant today lead by who other than linebacker Nick DeLuca. The senior turned in seven tackles on the day, including two sacks for the herd. He made his presence felt in the turnover category forcing two of the team’s three fumbles on the day. Getting DeLuca involved quite a bit was part of the game plan, and it definitely paid off for the herd.

“I knew we could get after him, and coach [Matt] Entz really dialed up some blitzes,” Head coach Chris Klieman said. “I didn’t think they could block DeLuca. Let’s be honest, and Nick made some unbelievable plays, and that’s why Nick has proven he’s one of the best players in FCS. Without the ability to scramble and run with the quarterback, we were just going to blitz and tee off, and the guys did a great job with that. I think it forced him into some early throws in the second half and we got some interceptions.”