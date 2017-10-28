HS Play of the Week Nominees: October 27

Jeremy Klein

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s nominees for the D.J. Colter-Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week feature two big runs from the gridiron.

In Minnesota playoff football, Barnesville’s Brady Tweeton takes a pitch all the way to the end zone to help the Trojans advance in the section playoffs.

In North Dakota, Haley Bucholz takes the wide receiver sweep around the end and runs it all the way for the touchdown to help Shanley finish the regular season undefeated.

You can vote for the Play of the Week under the sports tab, and also on Twitter @KVRRSports, and make sure to follow @DJColterAgency.

