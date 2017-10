KVRR Roundtable: Bison Gear up for Rival UNI

NDSU looks to remain undefeated hosting UNI Saturday.

FARGO, N.D. — The second-ranked Bison get set to host UNI on Saturday. NDSU will likely be without running back Lance Dunn who is doubtful for Saturday’s game.

UNI has only allowed 99 rushing yards in its last two games. KVRR Sports team analyzes what the Herd will have to do to get a win this weekend in this week’s KVRR Sports Extra Roundtable.